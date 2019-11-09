POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Berlin Wall Anniversary: 30 years since wall dividing the city came down
04:29
World
Berlin Wall Anniversary: 30 years since wall dividing the city came down
There’s been no starker physical symbol of political division than the Berlin Wall. For 28 years, the barrier that separated the city of Berlin also separated people. Back then, families were unable to see each other if they lived on opposite sides. When the border was closed, on the 13th of August 1961, workers from the east who were employed in the west suddenly couldn’t go to work. Between 1961 and 1989, more than 100 thousand people tried to escape east Berlin, with about five thousand believed to have successfully scaled the wall and reached the West. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor Wood reports. #berlinwall #berlinwallanniversary #thefallofberlinwall
November 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?