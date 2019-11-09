World Share

Berlin Wall Anniversary: 30 years since wall dividing the city came down

There’s been no starker physical symbol of political division than the Berlin Wall. For 28 years, the barrier that separated the city of Berlin also separated people. Back then, families were unable to see each other if they lived on opposite sides. When the border was closed, on the 13th of August 1961, workers from the east who were employed in the west suddenly couldn’t go to work. Between 1961 and 1989, more than 100 thousand people tried to escape east Berlin, with about five thousand believed to have successfully scaled the wall and reached the West. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor Wood reports. #berlinwall #berlinwallanniversary #thefallofberlinwall