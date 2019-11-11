POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bolivia Political Crisis: President Morales resigns after election fury
02:30
World
Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced his resignation following weeks of protests over his disputed re-election last month. It follows a call by the country's army chief, who urged him to step down. The president had earlier agreed to another election. The vice president has also resigned. International monitors had called for the election result to be annulled saying they found clear manipulations in the results. #Bolivia #EvoMorales #SouthAmerica
November 11, 2019
