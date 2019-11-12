POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Australia Fires: New South Wales cites 'catastrophic' situation
Australia Fires: New South Wales cites 'catastrophic' situation
A state of emergency has been declared in parts of Australia. Wildfires are burning in rural areas, prompting thousands of people to leave their homes. As they spread, the fires may threaten Sydney, home to more than five million people. The New South Wales - the most populous state - fire service has described the situation as “catastrophic.” Drought, high temperatures and strong winds have created a “perfect storm” for blazes that hundreds of firefighters may find impossible to stop. TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #AustraliaWildfires #NewSouthWales #Bushfires
November 12, 2019
