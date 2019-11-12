World Share

Can Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez Forge a Coalition?

Spain's socialists pick up the largest share of the vote after Sunday's election, but it's not enough to govern. Will Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez be forced to work with political parties he fundamentally disagrees with? Luis Arroyo Former Political Adviser to Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez Carlo Angrisano International Secretary of the Popular Party's Youth Wing Adria Alsina Former Catalan National Assembly International Press Officer Rafael Arenas Garcia Former President of the Catalan Civil Society