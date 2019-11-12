BizTech Share

Spanish election results widen parliamentary splits | Money Talks

A fourth election in four years has failed to break the deadlock in Spain's parliament, leaving the nation in political and economic limbo. The ruling Socialist Workers Party lost seats, while the far-right surged to become a major force. Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez now faces tough negotiations to form a coalition government - something Spain has never had before. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Daneil Lacalle, chief economist at asset management firm Tressis, in Madrid.