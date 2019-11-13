POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Was Bolivia’s Morales Ousted in a Coup?
Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales accepted asylum in Mexico after fleeing his own country in chaos. Many are calling his resignation a coup d’etat. There’s now an interim government in place but will it be able to fill the power vacuum and quell weeks of civil unrest? Guests: Diego Ayo Professor of Political Science at Higher University of San Andres Raul Penaranda Journalist and Press Freedom Advocate Olivia Arigho Stiles PhD Candidate in Latin American Studies at University of Essex Marieke Riethof Senior Lecturer in Latin American Politics at the University of Liverpool
November 13, 2019
