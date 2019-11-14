POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ayodhya Verdict: Go Build On Babri Mosque
26:00
World
Ayodhya Verdict: Go Build On Babri Mosque
Muslims and Hindus both lay claim to the religious site of Ayodhya. But India's Supreme Court has handed it over to Hindus to build a temple on the site where the centuries-old Babri Mosque once stood. So, was the verdict fair? Or is it a case of a minority being marginalised? Guests: Syed Zafar Islam National Spokesman for India's Ruling BJP Waris Pathan Spokesman for Opposition All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Vishnu Shankar Jain Lawyer representing the Hindu Mahasabha party
November 14, 2019
