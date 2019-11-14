POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia’s Peace: Postponed
Jawar Mohammad, a US-based activist and media mogul from the Oromo ethnic group, claimed on social media that Ethiopian government security forces were organizing an attack against him. This triggered nationwide protests that quickly morphed into deadly violence with ethnic and religious undertones. So, is Jawar Mohammed, who went from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s friend to his foe, purposely inciting violence? And can the PM bring peace to the country? Guests: Adem Abebe Advisor and Commentator on the African Union Goitom Gebreluel Advisor at ILPI Centre for African Studies
November 14, 2019
