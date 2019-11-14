POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
International Energy Agency warns shift to renewables too slow | Money Talks
07:23
BizTech
International Energy Agency warns shift to renewables too slow | Money Talks
Even the most ambitious government policies in place today will not be enough to meet environmental targets meant to address the global climate crisis. That's according to the International Energy Agency. It advises western governments on their emissions regulations. As Paolo Montecillo reports, getting rich nations to take more drastic steps may be a tough ask. For more, we spoke to Omid Shokri Kalehsar. He's a Washington-based energy and security analyst and a visiting research scholar at George Mason University.
November 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?