Hong Kong unrest threatens US-China trade deal | Money Talks
08:04
BizTech
Hong Kong unrest threatens US-China trade deal | Money Talks
The Chinese government has likened anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong to terrorists. It made the comparison as chaos in the region continued to worsen, six months since the demonstrations began. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the standoff could have wide-ranging economic consequences. For more, we spoke to Roderic Wye, associate fellow at the Chatham House Asia Programme. He was also the deputy head of the FCO China Hong department from 1999 to 2002
November 15, 2019
