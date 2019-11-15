POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A Turning Point in Turkey-US Ties? | Ahiska Turks
26:00
World
A Turning Point in Turkey-US Ties? | Ahiska Turks
US President Trump and Turkish President Erdogan met in Washington and agreed that Europe should be doing more to support refugees and take back their own citizens who were captured in Syria fighting for Daesh (ISIS). But major sticking points remain, including Washington’s support for the YPG terror group in Syria. So, are relations warming or is another crisis around the corner? Plus, this November marks the 75th anniversary of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s forced deportation of up to 120,000 Ahiska Turks from their homes in what is modern-day Georgia to Central Asia. But now some of their descendants are moving back. TRT World’s diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Georgia. Guests Mehmet Akif Kirecci Professor at Ankara University of Social Sciences Hasan Unal Professor at Maltepe University Douglas Ollivant Senior Fellow at New America Foundation
November 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?