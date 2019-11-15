World Share

A Turning Point in Turkey-US Ties? | Ahiska Turks

US President Trump and Turkish President Erdogan met in Washington and agreed that Europe should be doing more to support refugees and take back their own citizens who were captured in Syria fighting for Daesh (ISIS). But major sticking points remain, including Washington’s support for the YPG terror group in Syria. So, are relations warming or is another crisis around the corner? Plus, this November marks the 75th anniversary of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s forced deportation of up to 120,000 Ahiska Turks from their homes in what is modern-day Georgia to Central Asia. But now some of their descendants are moving back. TRT World’s diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Georgia. Guests Mehmet Akif Kirecci Professor at Ankara University of Social Sciences Hasan Unal Professor at Maltepe University Douglas Ollivant Senior Fellow at New America Foundation