World Share

Senegal Illegal Migration: Pop star hopes music will change people's minds

At first glance, Senegal appears to be one of Africa's success stories. It's a stable democracy and has a growing economy. But that hasn't translated into living wages for its people. As a result, thousands leave every year for what they hope will be a better life in Europe. The government is trying to keep them at home and so is a local pop star. As Adesewa Josh reports, he thinks music can make a difference. #SenegalEconomy #IllegalImmigration #AfricanMusic