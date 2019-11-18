POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Whatsapp sues Israeli firm NSO for spy program
Whatsapp sues Israeli firm NSO for spy program
In late October Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp sued the Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group for cyberattacks on its users. They accuse them of helping spies hack phones around the world. Two weeks later, Amnesty International in Israel also filed a petition, asking a court to rescind NSO's export license. Our reporter Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more from Tel Aviv. #IsraelWhatsapp #NsoHacking #WhasappHacking
November 18, 2019
