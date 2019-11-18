POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Paris turns public spaces into farming projects | Money Talks
02:40
BizTech
Paris turns public spaces into farming projects | Money Talks
The city of Paris plans to create 300,000 square meters of farmland inside the city perimeter by the end of next year. It's part of an initiative to convert public spaces into farming projects. Elena Casas reports from the French capital on startups that say it's possible to make money from agriculture inside a densely populated city, a model that could be copied in other cities around the world. #CityFarms #UrbanFarming #SustainableCities
November 18, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?