Anti-Beijing protesters occupy HK university campus | Money Talks
08:11
BizTech
Anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong holed up at a university campus have set fire to the main entrance. Police had threatened to use live ammunition if the group didn't leave the campus. It's deepened fears over how nearly six months of unrest across the city will end. Philip Owira has more. We also got the latest from Caroline Malone. And for analysis, Phar Kim Beng, founder and chairman of consultancy firm Echo Strategic Insight, joined the show from London. #HongKong #AntiBeijingProtesters #Unrest
November 18, 2019
