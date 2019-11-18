POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Aramco scales back IPO expectations | Money Talks
04:26
BizTech
Saudi Aramco scales back IPO expectations | Money Talks
The initial public offering of the world's largest oil company seems to be running out of steam. Saudi Aramco had planned to raise $100 billion from its share sale, but it's settling for a mere 25-percent of that target. Here's what's dampening demand ahead of the most anticipated listing of the year. We got more from TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir. #SaudiAramco #IPO #ShareSale
November 18, 2019
