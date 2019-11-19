World Share

Hugo Setzer

Hugo Setzer is the president of the International Publishers Association whose responsibilities go beyond his home country in Mexico. He travels from continent to continent, aiming at fostering communication between publishers of different cultures. He recently visited Istanbul and Showcase's Elif Bereketli got the opportunity to talk to him about one of the less-debated aspects of the industry; diversity. #HugoSetzer #InternationalPublishersAssociation #MexicoCity