POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
ROBACH’S RANT: ABC anchor lambasts her own network for ditching Epstein expose
02:11
World
ROBACH’S RANT: ABC anchor lambasts her own network for ditching Epstein expose
Amy Robach has delivered the news that’s not in the script. Unaware her mic was on, the ABC anchor launched into a tirade back in August in which she accused the network of shelving an interview with an Epstein victim that she conducted three years before. Among her claims were that the British royal family applied pressure to drop the interview, because of potential revelations about Prince Andrew. She even says her bosses called it a “stupid story”.
November 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?