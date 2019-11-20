POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
26:00
Why are Iranians Protesting? | Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa Returns
Iran's decision to double the cost of petrol ignited a wave of violence. The government says it's giving the extra revenue to the poor, but are they just throwing fuel onto the fire of a smoldering economy? Plus, Sri Lanka inaugurated a controversial former defense secretary accused of war crimes as their new leader. So, what does Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s return mean? And can he unite a country split along religious and racial lines? Guests: Nazenin Ansari Editor of Iranian Opposition Newspaper 'Kayhan London' Foad Izadi Professor at the University of Tehran Rajiva Wijesinha Former Adviser on Reconciliation to President Mahinda Rajapaksa Jan Jananayagam Director of Together Against Genocide Rasika Jayakody Member of the UNP Youth Movement
November 20, 2019
