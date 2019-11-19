BizTech Share

Coty to buy stake in Kylie Cosmetics for $600M | Money Talks

One of the oldest names in the cosmetics industry is looking for a makeover. And it's tapping celebrity Kylie Jenner's influence on social media to make it happen. Struggling US beauty firm Coty says it will buy a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics for 600 million dollars, in a bid to revitalise sales and appeal to younger consumers. But the deal is also set to boost Jenner's brand reach globally. For more on this this story, we were joined by Dean Crutchfield, CEO of Crutchfield Partners in New York. #Coty #KylieJenner #Cosmetics