POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil Oil Spill: Crude sludge continues to plague Brazilian beaches
02:18
World
Brazil Oil Spill: Crude sludge continues to plague Brazilian beaches
Heavy crude oil has washed up on hundreds of shores across northeastern Brazil. The government says about four-and-a-half tonnes of oil DEBRIS has been cleaned up and the president of Brazil’s state company says it may be one of the worst spills in history. Michael Fox went there, and brings us this story from Salvador, Bahia. #braziloilspill #oilspillinbrazil #braziloilspill2019
November 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?