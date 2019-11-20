POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Impeachment hearings resume in Washington
02:18
World
Impeachment hearings resume in Washington
Two White House aides have told the Trump impeachment inquiry the US President DID ask Ukraine to investigate the son of Trump’s main political rival. Lt Colonel Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams said they were present when the President made the request in a phone call with Ukraine’s president Vlodomyr Zelensky. Trump is accused of threatening to withhold military aid unless the Zelensky agreed. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #impeachmentinquiry #impeachmenthearings #impeachmentnews
November 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?