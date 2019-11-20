World Share

GAMING AND GAMBLING: Do kids need more protection?

Children are being encouraged to gamble by some of the most popular video games out there. That was the verdict of MPs here in the UK recently - is gaming a gateway to gambling? Guests: Vicki Shotbolt, CEO and Founder, ParentZone Adam Bradford, Co-founder, Safer Online Gambling group Ahmet Sonuc, Professional Gaming Streamer Dr Daria Kuss, Member of the International Gaming Research Unit Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #OnlineGaming #Gambling #KidsProtection