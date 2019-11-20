BizTech Share

Political deadlock in Bolivia sparks food, fuel shortages | Money Talks

A month has passed since elections in Bolivia, but the unrest that began over rigging allegations shows no signs of stopping. The standoff between supporters of former president Evo Morales and the interim government has left at least 24 people dead so far. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the economic toll is jeopardising the livelihoods of millions more. #Bolivia #EvoMorales #FuelShortages