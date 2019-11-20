BizTech Share

Istanbul restaurant owner expands globally | Money Talks

It's considered the Ottoman relative of the shawarma and the gyro. It's also probably Turkey's best known culinary export, the doner kebab. It's available on street corners all over the country, and in major cities from Toronto to Berlin. Sibel Karkus spoke to a restaurant owner in Istanbul, who's made it his mission to spread the dish across the world. #DonerciSerkan #TurkishFood #Shawarma