Will Sondland's testimony change public opinion on impeachment?

It's being described as a watershed moment in the Trump Impeachment Inquiry. The man considered the "star witness", Gordon Sondland, has said the US President did put pressure on Ukraine to investigate the son of his main political rival, Joe Biden. Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU claimed other parts of the US administration supported the policy. "Everyone was in the loop" he said. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.