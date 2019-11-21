World Share

Kosovo’s New Era: Interview with PM-elect Albin Kurti

There’s been a political shake-up in Kosovo and Vetevendosje party leader Albin Kurti is set to become the country’s next prime minister. How will his election reshape Kosovo’s dialogue with neighbouring Serbia? And is he willing to work with Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci, who he’s been critical of in the past? Imran Garda first sat down with Albin Kurti when he was leader of the opposition, for the documentary ‘Kosovo's Warrior Leaders | Crossing The Line’. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DW325Hi9t_o This time, Imran’s back in Pristina to see how this provocateur plans to govern Kosovo as prime minister.