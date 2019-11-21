POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Google joints Twitter to limit political advertising
15:00
World
- Facebook is now the only major social media platform which will allow political advertising unchecked on its site. Google says they will now not allow ads to be served to people using micro targeting - The siege at a university in Hong Kong continues - Donkey numbers decimated by demand for their hide for use in Chinese medicine - Dino Scare viral video doing millions of views! #GoogleAdBlock #HongKongProtest #DonkeyDecimation
November 21, 2019
