Benny Gantz fails to form Israel government | Money Talks
Israel's attorney general has formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a range of corruption charges, including bribery and fraud. This comes as it's looking more likely Israel will have its third general election in a year. On Wednesday, just hours before a midnight deadline Blue and White leader Benny Gantz announced he'd been unable to form a coalition government. As Sibel Karkus reports, the one-year political stalemate has also stalled economic growth. For more on this, we spoke to economist Howard Rosen in West Jerusalem.
November 21, 2019
