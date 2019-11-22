Israel’s Illegal Settlements | The New Silk Road

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
In defiance of international law, the United States will no longer consider Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank illegal. So, is US President Trump’s decision the final nail in the coffin for any lingering hopes of a two-state solution? Plus, as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) -- a modern incarnation of the ancient Silk Road -- a Chinese freight train has now started travelling uninterrupted from Xi’an all the way to Europe via Turkey. We look at how the BRI, and the new railway line in particular, will change Turkish businesses and the Turkey-China trade ties. Guests: Sami al Arian Director of the Centre for Islam and Global Affairs Asa Winstanley Associate Editor at Electronic Intifada Qihai Huang Professor at Keele University Sedat Aybar Director of China Research Centre
November 22, 2019
