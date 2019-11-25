BizTech Share

Anti-Beijing candidates win big in local HK polls | Money Talks

Chinese elections are usually one-sided affairs, with nearly all of the ballots going in the Communist Party's favor. Not so in the self-governed territory of Hong Kong, where anti-Beijing candidates scored a major victory in local district elections over the weekend. It's a rebuke against the region's Beijing-backed leadership. But as Grace Lee reports, the result heightens the uncertainty that's hurting the financial hub economically. For more, we spoke to Rajiv Biswas, senior director and Asia Pacific chief economist at IHS. He joined us from Jakarta. #ChineseElections #CommunistParty #HongKong