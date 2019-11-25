World Share

Pro-democracy candidates secure majority of seats in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, says the government will 'reflect', after pro-democracy candidates secured a landslide victory in local elections. 17 of the city's 18 district councils, which were previously under pro-establishment control, have now changed hands. It was the first election since the wave of anti-Beijing protests began, and saw an unprecedented turnout of voters. Grace Lee has the latest. #hongkongelection #hongkongnews #KelvinLam