Troy: myth and reality
09:29
World
It is safe to say that no other ancient Greek myth has left a legacy as influential as the Trojan War. The epic, told and retold for generations, seems to have everything you want in a good story: a great war, revenge, love, despair, and of course, tragedy. But is this the reason why the 3000-year-old myth is still relevant to this day? Showcase's Hatice Meryem Gelgor went in search of answers in a new London exhibition. Gillian Hovell, Ancient Historian and Archaeologist 05:12 #Troy #BritishMuseum #MythandReality
November 26, 2019
More Videos
