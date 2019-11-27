World Share

Trump’s Controversial Pardons

US President Trump pardoned two US soldiers charged with war crimes: Clint Lorance and Major Mathew L. Golsteyn. He also restored the rank of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher. The Pentagon’s top brass told Trump not to do it but he said the men deserved a second chance. So why did Trump ignore advice from top military officers and exonerate the servicemen? Guests: Richard Painter Law Professor at University of Minnesota Jessica DeLoach Democratic Political Strategist John Burnett Republican Political Commentator Rob Maness Retired US Air Force Colonel and Former US Senate Candidate