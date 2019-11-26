World Share

G20 countries responsible for 78% of all emmisions

A new UN report says the measures pledged by governments are nowhere near to staving off record-high temperatures. And right now, instead of keeping global warming down, the world is on track to rise by more than 3 degrees within the next eighty years. The harsh warning comes from the UN Environment Program, and it says nations have to do FIVE TIMES MORE than they've already promised to reduce emissions - or it will be impossible to avert the disaster. Julia Lyubova reports.