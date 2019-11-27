World Share

Senegal Renewable Energy: West Africa's largest wind farm to launch in 2020

Access to electricity is a major challenge in many African countries. According to the World Economic Forum, an estimated 600 million people live without it. But the continent is rich in renewable energy resources like solar and wind. And as Adesewa Josh reports, Senegal is investing in these resources with the aim of supplying power to millions of homes. #Senegal #RenewableEnergy #WindFarm