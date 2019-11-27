Jewellery worth $1B stolen from German museum | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
It's probably one of the greatest jewel heists in history. On Monday morning, robbers broke into a 500-year-old Royal Castle in eastern Germany and stole a billion dollars worth of jewellery. While the case may entertain fans of crime movies, it raises serious questions on the security of valuable artworks with similar cases in recent years. Sibel Karkus has more. #GermanMuseum #Jewellery #Saxony
