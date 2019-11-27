POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
More than $70B in M&A deals announced on Monday | Money Talks
07:07
BizTech
The dealmaking boom is back. In 24 hours, more than $70 billion in global merger deals were announced. Industry leaders like US brokerage Charles Schwab and luxury giant LVMH made headlines with their big splurges. And there could be more deals on the way, as companies look to bolster their businesses, thanks to a flood of cheap money and improving corporate confidence. For more on the recent merger mania, we spoke to Santosh Rao in New York. He's the head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Mergers #Acquisitions #DealMaking
November 27, 2019
