World Share

GREEN POLITICS: Here to stay?

It’s been described as a ‘green wave’. Green parties enjoyed major success at this year’s European elections and here in the UK they’re hoping to repeat it, in next month’s election. Is green politics moving beyond idealism and starting to make a real impact? #greenpolitics #greewave #greenparty Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.