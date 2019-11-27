US, Mexican, Canadian officials meet over trade deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Donald Trump has called on the Democrat-led House of Representatives to pass his administration's trade deal with its neighbours north and south of the border. The so-called US-Mexico-Canada Agreement was drafted last year and is waiting for congressional approval. If passed, the deal would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is hosting Canadian and Mexican officials in Washington this week to discuss the USMCA. The Canadian delegation is led by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, while at the head of the Mexican team is Deputy Foreign Minister for North America, Jesus Seade. Kate Fisher reports. #TradeDeal #USMexicoCanadaAgreement #HouseofRepresentatives
