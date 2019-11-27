BizTech Share

Global motorcycle makers bank on battery-powered bikes | Money Talks

Global motorcycle sales are down five percent this year due to slowdowns in major markets like Europe and the US. And a trade war between Washington and Beijing isn't doing the industry any favors. Executives are now hoping the introduction of high-performance electric bikes with better range and performance can provide a much-needed boost. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, companies may run into several speedbumps. #ElectricMotorcycles #HarleyDavidson #Yamaha