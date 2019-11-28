World Share

Hong Kong’s Message to Carrie Lam

After months of anti-government protests, voters deliver a devastating blow to pro-China candidates in Hong Kong’s local election. Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she's got some serious thinking to do. But will that make any difference for demonstrators? We speak to one of the winners of the local elections and a representative of the party he defeated. Guests: Jordan Pang Winner of Hong Kong's Sai Wan Constituency Johnny Ip Deputy Spokesman for Hong Kong's pro-Beijing DAB Party