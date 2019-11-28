POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
ELECTION TECH: Reshaping democracy?
The battle buses are in top gear and the manifestos are fresh off the press - the UK general election campaign is here. And it is online where the battle is perhaps being fought the hardest - and just maybe reshaping democracy as we know it. #twitter #politicalads #deepfakes Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
November 28, 2019
