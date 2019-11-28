BizTech Share

South Africa's Eskom posts $88M H1 profit | Money Talks

South Africa's power utility Eskom says it more than doubled its profits in the first half of the year due to higher tariffs. Regulators allowed Eskom to raise its fees by about 13 percent in April. The state-run firm also benefited from higher demand for electricity during South Africa's winter season, as well as lower maintenance costs. But the company still expects to end its March fiscal year with a loss of over $1.3 billion. #SouthAfrica #Eskom #PowerUtility