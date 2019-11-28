POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Investment guru Mark Mobius: Trade war may benefit Turkish firms | Money Talks
06:58
BizTech
Investment guru Mark Mobius: Trade war may benefit Turkish firms | Money Talks
World markets have been rattled by the ongoing trade war between the US and China for almost 18 months now. While the world's two largest economies are inching closer towards the first phase of a trade deal, the dispute has presented opportunities for emerging markets, including Turkey. Mark Mobius is an emerging markets fund manager and founder of Mobius Capital Partners. He's worked in emerging and frontier markets for over 40 years, managing more than $50 billion in investments. He's currently in Istanbul for the 10th Bosphorus Summit and spoke exclusively to Money Talks. #MarkMobius #TradeWar #EmergingMarkets
November 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?