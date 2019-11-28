BizTech Share

Investment guru Mark Mobius: Trade war may benefit Turkish firms | Money Talks

World markets have been rattled by the ongoing trade war between the US and China for almost 18 months now. While the world's two largest economies are inching closer towards the first phase of a trade deal, the dispute has presented opportunities for emerging markets, including Turkey. Mark Mobius is an emerging markets fund manager and founder of Mobius Capital Partners. He's worked in emerging and frontier markets for over 40 years, managing more than $50 billion in investments. He's currently in Istanbul for the 10th Bosphorus Summit and spoke exclusively to Money Talks. #MarkMobius #TradeWar #EmergingMarkets