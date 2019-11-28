POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China to take 'countermeasures' over US bill | Money Talks
07:33
BizTech
China to take 'countermeasures' over US bill | Money Talks
The US president has signed into law a bill that supports anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong. Donald Trump says the Human Rights and Democracy Act, which was passed last week by the US Congress, could help Hong Kong settle its differences with China. But as Mark Klusener reports, Beijing has warned there will be consequences. For more on this, we were joined by Jeffrey Tucker in Savannah, Georgia. He is the editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research. #China #HongKong #AntiGovernmentProtests
November 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?