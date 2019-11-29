World Share

Refugee Crisis: Hungarian attitude to refugees bucks international trend

A new poll published by Ipsos suggests that global attitudes towards refugees are changing for the better - but the data also shows that in some parts of the world - especially in Europe - negative attitudes are on the rise. This is especially true in Hungary where public support for diversity was at the bottom of the chart. Ali Mustafa visited Budapest to find out why. #EuropeRefugees #RefugeeCrisis #Hungary