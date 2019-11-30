POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Climate Crisis: Global warming blamed for Mali's disappearing lakes
02:17
World
Climate Crisis: Global warming blamed for Mali's disappearing lakes
The effects of the global climate crisis can be seen everywhere. In Mali, prolonged periods of hot weather and drought are being blamed for shrinking lakes and diminishing natural resources. Fishing is one of the mainstays of the economy, and as Adesewa Josh reports, the worsening situation is forcing some fishermen to seek alternative sources of income. #MaliFishing #AfricaDrought #GlobalWarming
November 30, 2019
