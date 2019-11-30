World Share

Climate Crisis: Global warming blamed for Mali's disappearing lakes

The effects of the global climate crisis can be seen everywhere. In Mali, prolonged periods of hot weather and drought are being blamed for shrinking lakes and diminishing natural resources. Fishing is one of the mainstays of the economy, and as Adesewa Josh reports, the worsening situation is forcing some fishermen to seek alternative sources of income. #MaliFishing #AfricaDrought #GlobalWarming