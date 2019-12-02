POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Murder of young vet shocks India
14:50
World
Murder of young vet shocks India
00:48 - Another brutal killing of a young woman in India brings calls for justice, changes to the law and #hangallrapists trending 04:57 - The COP 25 is happening in Madrid. The word ‘war’ is being used to describe the fight to keep the planet habitable. Big words, what action? 03:53 - Baby Yoda again wins the internet. This time, its sipping tea 09:53 - Miss Ukraine to sue Miss World. Miss Ukraine had a baby and mothers are not allowed to enter the outdated event #PriyankaReddy #COP25 #SoweolInk
December 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?