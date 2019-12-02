World Share

UN chief slams politicians for indifference ahead of summit

A critical conference on climate change has opened with a warning that "the point of no return for our planet is no longer over the horizon." COP25 is the annual Conference of the Parties meeting, where nearly 200 countries discuss their national committments to cut emissions. But in the past few weeks there have been at least three reports stressing the increased urgency of the climate crisis. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says there's still time for action - but he contrasted the leadership shown by the world's youth with the lack of action by governments. TRT World's Sarah Morice has this report.